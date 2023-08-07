UPDATED: Police release CCTV images in search for missing woman last seen in Buckingham

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images as they continue to ask for the public’s help in finding for a young woman who was last seen in Buckingham yesterday morning (Sunday, August 6).

Kimberly is 23 years old, with long braided hair and about 5ft 8ins tall. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white scarf with stripes, glasses and white trainers. She was carrying a red holdall bag, which can be seen in the CCTV images.