UPDATED: 'I just did what was necessary': Aylesbury sound engineer who performed CPR on Glenn Hoddle praised for his actions

A sound engineer from Aylesbury who performed CPR on Glenn Hoddle after the former England manager collapsed at a TV studio at the weekend has been lauded as a hero.

Hoddle, who played for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team, before going on to manage England and various club sides, collapsed at the weekend and suffered a heart attack on the set of BT Sport show 'Saturday Morning Savage'.

Mr Daniels, who was working on the programme as a sound engineer performed CPR training on Hoddle until paramedics arrived and rushed the 61-year-old to hospital where he remains.

The Bucks Herald contacted Mr Daniels on Monday morning however he said he was not giving any media interviews at the present time.

Mr Daniels tweeted over the weekend: "I'm so pleased that Glenn is now getting the best care possible in hospital.

"I just did what was necessary to give him a fighting chance.

"My thoughts are with his family.

"It was my training as a Special Constable (with Thames Valley Police) that paid off.

"I'd just like to thank the public, police and broadcasting colleagues I work with and the football community for all the kind messages I've received today.

"All our thoughts must be with Glenn and his family at this time and we wish him a speedy recovery."

A statement from Thames Valley Police, for whom Sgt Daniels is a volunteer officer was released today (Tuesday).

It said: "On Saturday October 27, Special Sergeant Simon Daniels, who is a volunteer police officer with Thames Valley Police, was working in the BT Sport studios in London when Glenn Hoddle was taken ill.

"Mr Hoddle had suffered a cardiac arrest, and Special Sergeant Daniels, who was in the studios at the time, conducted standard airway, breathing and circulations checks on Mr Hoddle and ascertained that he had stopped breathing.

"Special Sergeant Daniels immediately commenced cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr Hoddle with the use of a defibrillator and continued basic life support until the ambulance service arrived and Mr Hoddle was taken to hospital.

"These basic life-saving skills are part of Thames Valley Police’s training programme provided to officers in our Special Constabulary and the force are very proud of his actions.

"Special Sergeant Daniels has been very touched by comments from Mr Hoddle’s family, the football, broadcast and policing community and the wider public.

"We wish Mr Hoddle well in his recovery."

Mr Daniels runs Sigma Broadcast, a company that provides audio assistance to the broadcast industry, which is based at Oakwood Park in Aylesbury.