UPDATED: Further arrests in connection with attempted murder of police officer in Aylesbury

Police have charged two further men in connection with the attempted murder of a Thames Valley Police officer in Aylesbury.

At around 3.15pm on Tuesday February 13 a Red Vauxhall Astra collided with an on-duty police officer and failed to stop.

The officer was taken to hospital with head injuries but was discharged from hospital later that evening.

The latest men charged were George Michael Green, 23, of no fixed abode in High Wycombe and Omar Trent Burke, 25, also of no fixed abode in High Wycombe.

Both were charged with three offences - one count of aggravated vehicle taking, one count of assisting an offender, and one count of possession of cannabis.

They are both scheduled to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court today (Monday).

The other man charged was Corey Allard, 20, of no fixed abode, with one count of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving.

He has also charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm for an unrelated offence.