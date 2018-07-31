UPDATED: Burst water main in Aylesbury now fixed say Thames Water

A burst water main in Aylesbury town centre has now been fixed according to Thames Water.

Properties in the HP19, HP20 and HP21 postcodes were affected after a water main burst in the Exchange Street/High Street area of the town yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Thames Water said in a statement: "We worked through the night to repair the water pipe, which was damaged by a third party who were digging nearby, and finished the job in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

"At that point water supplies for those who had no water or low pressure returned to normal. We provided bottled water to those customers whose supplies were affected but have now closed down the collection point as all supplies are back to normal.”

Several businesses across the Vale were forced to shut early last night while organisations including Bucks County Council were also affected. As well as repairing the burst main Thames Water also repaired a damaged sewer pipe.

It is not known how many people were impacted but Thames Water said they were contacted by 259 customers reporting low pressure or no water.

We have just spoken to Thames Water's press office who confirmed 'the damage was caused by a third party' however they were not willing to name them. Thames Water added that they will investigate how the third party came to damage their pipes.