UPDATED: Aylesbury Vale District Council leader Neil Blake resigns

Aylesbury Vale District Council leader Neil Blake has announced his resignation this afternoon (Thursday).

A council spokesman has just confirmed the news to this paper saying it came as ‘a shock to all of us.’

In an e-mail sent to all councillors at 3pm this afternoon democratic services manager Neil Ashton said: “I have to inform you that councillor Neil Blake has resigned as leader of the district council.

“In accordance with the constitution the deputy leader will discharge the functions of the leader until such time as a new leader has been formally elected by the council.

Mr Blake’s resignation comes ahead of an extraordinary meeting of the council tonight (Thursday) which is being called to debate the report into Aylesbury Vale Broadband’s failings.

Councillor Llew Monger - who has long expressed his concerns over the broadband scheme and the Blake’s leadership, said: “It was the right and proper thing for them both to go - a double whammy.

“He’s jumped the gun as she did and resigned before the meeting.

“The meeting will go on as planned and we are saying that as a council it is essential that we have a fully forensic investigation into the accounts and that the council recognises that the whole escapade was an unmitigated failure.

“They should now both do the honourable thing and resign as councillors too.”

Labour district councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “I wish Neil well and hope he gets some personal relief from the difficulties he has experienced recently.”

District council deputy leader Angela Macpherson said: “It’s important to recognise the progress that AVDC made under Neil’s leadership.

“We are in the enviable position of having a balanced budget for the next four years.

“We’ve digitised services, found efficiency savings and led the way on innovations like the use of artificial intelligence, our connected knowledge strategy, the culture change project and of course the Vale lottery.

“The success of these initiatives is undeniable, evidenced by the fact that councils from around the country continue to be willing to pay us consultancy fees to learn from our experiences.”