UPDATE: Lorry overturns during Wing crash

A lorry reportedly overturned during a crash in Wing which occurred in the morning rush hour.

A car and lorry were in collision on the A418 Aylesbury Road just before 9am today (Tuesday).

Firefighters say that nobody was trapped.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended with an ambulance service spokesman saying: “The lorry was reported as being on its side in a ditch but the drivers of both vehicles were reported as having got themselves out of their vehicles.

“One patient was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital with minor injuries and the other driver was treated and discharged at the scene.”