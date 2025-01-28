​United beaten at home as own goals defeat Dynamos

Kian Henry netted for Aylesbury United on Saturday. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Aylesbury United were beaten 3-1 at home to AFC Dunstable on Saturday in what was their third league defeat in a row.

​Kian Henry’s 85th minute goal looked to have given United home after they were 2-0 down thanks to two goals from Sean Duodo either side of half-time, but a third Dunstable goal deep in stoppage time secured the visitors the points.

Aylesbury were due to be back in action on Wednesday night at home to Stotfold, after this week’s Herald had gone to press.

They then go to Barton Rovers on Saturday.

*Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were edged out by league leaders MK Irish 2-1 on Saturday as the home side went 13 points clear at the top of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

A long ball over the top led to Irish’s opener on 37 minutes as in a battle for possession, a Dynamos defender got the last touch to send the ball over goalkeeper Kelan Plumbridge and into the net.

It was another own goal that secured the points on 82 minutes as a mix-up at the back led to the ball finding the net via a Dynamos boot.

The visitors did score at the right end late on, Blaaze Lawrence reducing the arrears, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Dynamos then saw their home game with Cockfosters on Tuesday night postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

It means they are next in action on Saturday when they host Wormley Rovers, Dynamos still having a lot of catching up to do given they have still only played 18 league games, with 18 to go.