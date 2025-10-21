Is EE down in the UK? Customers report mobile and broadband issues on Downdetector

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:53 BST
Dangers of using TikTok for kids
EE customers are facing troubles with both mobile and broadband 📲🚨
  • EE customers are facing issues on October 21.
  • Problems are being experienced with both mobile and broadband.
  • But what is the latest update?

Customers of a major UK network are facing issues with mobile and broadband this afternoon.

EE users have taken to Downdetector to report a number of problems on Tuesday (October 21). The troubles were first reported earlier this morning, but issues have continued throughout the day so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our daily national newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri

But what is the latest on the issue and what do you need to know? Here are the updates:

Is EE down in the UK?

Customers are facing problems making and receiving callsplaceholder image
Customers are facing problems making and receiving calls | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Customers of the phone network have taken to Downdetector today (October 21) to report problems with both mobile signal and broadband. It follows yesterday’s mass global disruption due to the trouble with AWS.

Some users have reported being unable to make phone calls this afternoon on social media. Others have experienced a lack of signal, meaning they are unable to receive texts or calls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Downdetector first saw problems being reported today before 6am and steadily seen an increase throughout the day. There has been a large spike around 1.30pm.

We will bring you all the latest on this issue. Stick with us.

Learn what caused the massive internet issues yesterday (October 20) as apps, websites, and services were all taken down. Find out more here.

Related topics:BoostTechMobile phones
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice