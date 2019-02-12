Twyford's Becky Simmonds wins top award at the Society of Master Saddlers’ National Competition

YOUNG saddlery student Becky Simmonds was in superlative form at this year’s Society of Master Saddlers’ National Competition in London when winning one of the top awards.

A student at the Saddlery Training Centre, and based in Twyford, Buckinghamshire, Becky won the Trainee Saddle class at the event conforming to Level 2 or 3 City and Guilds Skills Assessment specification.

Held at the Saddlers’ Hall in London and supported by The Worshipful Company of Saddlers, the event continues to be hugely popular promoting expertise and

craftsmanship in the saddlery industry.

Said Becky: “I can’t believe it, to win a class at the National Competition is brilliant and I am so pleased the judges felt my saddle was of a high standard – just great.”

At the start of the evening Society of Master Saddlers’ President, Chris Taylor said:

“The national competition is always a highlight in the calendar for so many, a chance to showcase fabulous work, socialise and catch up.

“Without the hard work of the many people who enter, there would be no competition and 2019 is very much a bumper year of entries and exhibits.

“The event is very much a celebration of our craft and in the Hall tonight are many truly talented people.

“It is that drive and passion that keeps British saddlery at its best and everyone should be proud of their achievements.

“Apprentices and students you are very important to the survival of the industry and the skills involved.”

Gratefully supported by The Worshipful Company of Saddlers, Abbey England, H Webber and Osborne Tools, Cribbs Carriage Masters, Tandy Leather, The Worshipful Company of Coach and Coach Harness Makers and Musto, the competition awards ceremony was followed by an evening reception which attracted many of the leading names from the saddlery and equestrian world.