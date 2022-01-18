Two trapped and injured in crash involving car and van in village near Aylesbury

A man and a woman were trapped and injured, following a collision involving a car and a van in Quainton.

Two fire crews from Aylesbury were called out at about 10.45am on Thursday, January 13, after a car and a van collided at the junction of Station Road and Fiddlers Field.

The firefighters provided immediate emergency care to the two people who were trapped, and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release them both.

South Central Ambulance Service

They were then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

SCAS sent two ambulance crews who assessed and treated the two casualties at the scene.