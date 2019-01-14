Two-time fly tipper rumbled by savvy member of public

Karim Jellal was caught read handed by an eagle eyed local.

Karim Jellal, 35, from Witham Way, Aylesbury, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 19 December 2018 to plead guilty to two counts of illegal dumping in the Aylesbury area.

The magistrates fined Jellal 320, and he was also ordered to pay 740 towards the councils costs and a victim surcharge of 32.

The court was told that on 22 January 2018, a surveillance camera installed by Buckinghamshire County Council investigators filmed Jellal on Marsh Lane, Stoke Mandeville, dumping large concrete blocks in a farmer’s gateway.

The following day he was filmed by a member of the public dumping similar material into bushes on Blackwater Drive, a residential road in Aylesbury. Both offences were investigated by officers working for Buckinghamshire County Council Enforcement Team.

The magistrates fined Jellal £320, and he was also ordered to pay £740 towards the council’s costs and a victim surcharge of £32.

Aylesbury Vale District Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Leisure Cllr Paul Irwin, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "Our thanks are due to the diligent and conscientious member of the public who just wasn’t prepared to tolerate this man's selfish antisocial behaviour. The information they provided helped us secure his successful prosecution."

The Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire launched its SCRAP Flytipping campaign in August 2018, which urges anyone- individuals or businesses- to ensure that they act on their legal duty of care to ensure that anyone who takes their waste away is registered and bonafide.

Since November 2003, the Waste Partnership has secured over 680 fly tipping convictions and a resulting significant saving to the Buckinghamshire taxpayer, principally through costs imposed by the court to cover removal and disposal costs. In Buckinghamshire fly tippers are 16 times more likely to be successfully prosecuted than in England as a whole.

Illegal dumping can be reported at www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk