Two schools closed as water and power shortage spreads throughout Buckingham

A water shortage in Buckingham has caused havoc throughout town with two primary schools closing prematurely today (November 12).

Parents have been rushed into action after two schools were left with no access to water this morning.

Anglian Water has acknowledged the issue and staff are busy at work trying to reconnect the town where several streets have lost power completely.

Nearly the entire town is affected, photo via Anglian Water

Early projections from the provider suggests that the cause of the issue may be a leak.

Residents have speculated that flooding flowing from nearby Maids Moreton School may be linked to the mass shortage.

Anglian workers have been spotted trying to drain flooding affecting Maids Moreton.

The update from the water provider shows the entirety of Buckingham as being affected, it states some households have 'no water at all'.

Buckingham Primary School closed this morning

First, Buckingham Primary School sent out a mass email asking all parents to collect their children.

The school has completely lost its water supply meaning it was unable to provide school meals.

George Grenville Academy followed suit this afternoon, asking parents to collect their children as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water released the following statement at 11:08am this morning, saying: "We're really sorry but some customers in Buckingham have very low water pressure or no water pressure at all.

"We're aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Our systems indicate that this could be caused by a leak in the area, so if you've spotted a leak that we may not be aware of please call us on 03457 145 145 to report that.

"We'll update this message as soon as we hear anything from our team on the ground."

Community Facebook groups are overflowing with reports from residents concerned they no longer have access to water, and in some cases electricity.

Residents living in Western Avenue, Moreton Road and Gilbert Scott Road, have all said they have no access to water.

Other people living nearby, are dealing with low water pressure and a limited supply to fresh water.

Mrs Sam Brewer head teacher of Buckingham Primary School said in an email sent to parents: "Unfortunately we are having to close the school and nursery with immediate effect as we have no water supply.

"Please collect your child from school as soon as possible from their classroom external door or school entrance.

"The lack of water has impacted all areas of the school, including the kitchen, so we are unable to provide meals today.

"We are currently liaising with the water company and apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

"If you need to contact the school office please do so via email, rather than telephone.