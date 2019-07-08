Two new bus routes for Bedgrove and Aylesbury

Red Rose Travel and Arriva will now be running a bus route through Bedgrove, after local campaigners had made their voices heard.

There was widespread dismay from Bedgrove locals at the changes to the routes in early 2018, and you can read all about it here.

Mark Winn and Julie ward, councillors for Bedgrove and Aylesbury East respectively said at the time changes could leave the elderly "trapped in their homes".

However Red Rose buses have introduced a new route, and Arriva have reversed the changes made last year.

The red rose service, number 7 will now service Bedgrove and Stoke Mandeville, via Aylesbury Town Centre.

For the full time table please click here

Arriva Buses have also extended their services on the bus route number 8, which will now serve Ingram Avenue and Welbeck Avenue in Bedgrove.

Simon Finnie, Area Managing Director for Arriva Midlands South: “All off-peak journeys, between approximately 10am until around 3pm, will now operate via Ingram Avenue and Welbeck Avenue in Bedgrove following valued feedback from both our customers and local stakeholders.

"We are constantly reviewing all customer comments we receive and on this occasion we are pleased that we were able to make this small adjustment to better meet our customers’ requirements.”

For the full time table please click here

The new Red Rose number 7 will stop at: Stoke Mandeville Hospital (Main Gate), Mandeville Road, Stoke Road, Walton Street, Friarage Road, Station Way, Bus Station, Exchange Street, High Street, Tring Road, Barnsbury Avenue, Narbeth Drive, Broughton Avenue, Richmond Road, Bedgrove, Welbeck Avenue, Ingram Avenue, Bedgrove, Cam Mead, Long Meadow, Bedgrove, Richmond Road, Broughton Avenue, Narbeth Drive, Barnsbury Avenue, Broughton Avenue, Tring Road, High Street, Exchange Street, Friarage, Station Way, Bus Station, Walkton Street, Stoke Road, Mandeville Road, Stoke Mandeville Hospital (Main Gate).