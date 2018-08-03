Two men found guilty of running over police officer in Aylesbury town centre

Two men have been found guilty after driving at an on-duty police officer in Aylesbury in February.

Corey Allard, 21, of no fixed abode, was found guilty by a jury of one count of grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving, while Omar Trent Burke, 25, of The Pastures, High Wycombe, was found guilty by a jury of one count of assisting an offender.

The pair were convicted following an incident in Market Square, Aylesbury, at just after 3pm on February 13 when a vehicle collided with an on-duty police officer after failing to stop when instructed to by the officer.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Melton said: “Corey Allard deliberately drove the vehicle at a police officer, who was attempting to stop the car as it was believed to be used in the supply of drugs in the Aylesbury area.

“After the collision, Allard and his friend, Omar Trent Burke, wiped down the vehicle, a red Vauxhall Astra, in order to remove their fingerprints.

“Burke then helped Allard escape Aylesbury by organising a taxi to Reading.

“This case demonstrates the dangers that face police officers and staff on a delay basis.

"The officer was taken to hospital with head injuries, but thankfully they were not as serious as first thought and he was later discharged.

"The officer was incredibly fortunate to have walked away from this incident with minor injuries thanks to his quick reactions and sheer luck. The officer is now back on duty.

“I am pleased that the defendants were found guilty of the charges against them, and they will be sentenced in due course.”

As part of the investigation, Allard and Burke also pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Co-defendant George Michael Green, 23, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cannabis.

All the defendants were in the car at the time of the incident with Allard driving while Burke and Green were passengers.

The defendants will be sentenced at a court and on a date to be announced.