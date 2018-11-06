Two men charged in Maids Moreton murder investigation

Two men have been charged in connection with the murder investigation in Maids Moreton, police confirmed on Tuesday night.

The investigation was launched following the deaths of two residents of Maids Moreton.

Peter Farquhar died on October 26, 2015, aged 69, and Ann Moore-Martin died on May 12, 2017, aged 83.

Police revealed on Tuesday night that Benjamin Field, aged 28, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder Ann Moore Martin and Peter Farquhar, one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, one count of attempted murder of Ann Moore Martin, two counts of fraud and three counts of burglary.

Martyn Smith, aged 32, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder Ann Moore Martin and Peter Farquhar, one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, one count of attempted murder of Ann Moore Martin, one count of fraud, and two counts of burglary.

They were originally arrested in connection with the investigation on January 16, 2017.

Both men will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday November 7.

A 22-year-old man from Olney was also arrested on suspicion of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation. He has been released under investigation.