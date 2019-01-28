Two men charged after attempted kidnapping in Princes Risborough

Two men have been charged following an incident in Carlton Court, Princes Risborough which happened on 1 January.

Ion-Bobi Stavarache, aged 25 of Colborne Road, High Wycombe and Gica Puruciuc, aged 24 of Colborne Road, High Wycombe have both been charged with one count of Kidnap of a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence contrary to section 62 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Here's the initial story we reported back in January https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/19-year-old-girl-from-princes-risborough-escapes-from-two-men-in-terrifying-early-morning-new-years-day-attack-1-8755965

The charges are in connection with the assault of a woman in her late teens in Carlton Court, Princes Risborough on 1 January 2019.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted by two offenders and suffered cuts to her legs.

She managed to break free from the offenders and fled the scene.

Stavarache and Puruciuc were arrested on Thursday (24/1) and were charged on Saturday (26/1).

They appeared at Wycombe Magistrates Court on Saturday (26/1) and have been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 26 February.

In a terrifying post made on a Facebook page at the time, which police confirmed was related to the incident said: "People of Risborough please be very very careful when walking alone at night!

"My daughter was taken from Manor Park Avenue when walking home with her sister from the train station.

"They were briefly separated then she was forced to walk up Park Street by two people.

"She was then walked to the car park of the flats next to the Esso.

"When putting up a fight they managed to get her on the floor and carried her by her arms and legs. Luckily she managed to escape and run away down Jasmine Crescent before dialling 999!

"Her handbag was lost in the car park by the flats. We found some contents on the ground today [sic 02-01-19] but no handbag."

The incident was believed to have taken place a night out in Wycombe.

The train arrived into Risborough around 3:50am. The incident happened just after 4am. The police were called at 4:18am