Two men arrested after young woman assaulted near Pizza Express in Aylesbury

Two people have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman was assaulted near the Pizza Express store in Aylesbury.

The incident happened around 3.15am on Saturday November 17 at the junction between Buckingham Street and the corner of Kingsbury Square.

A young woman suffered two fractured wrists, bruising to her face and body and a head and chest injury.

She was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for treatment and later discharged herself.

Police arrested two men, aged 18 and 19, both from Aylesbury, on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

They have both been released on police bail until December 14.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lucie Roberts said: “I am appealing to anyone who believes that they witnessed this disorder to contact police.

“This is an incident which appears to have involved a number of people fighting, resulting in injuries to a 19-year-old woman.

“Although it happened in the early hours of the morning, I believe there will have been a lot of people in the area who would have witnessed this.”

If you have any information, or witnessed the incident, please call 101, quoting reference number 43180351965.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.