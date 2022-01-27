Two injured in crash involving car and van on village road near Aylesbury
The men had to be released by firefighters
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:22 pm
Firefighters released two men after a collision involving a car and a van near Aylesbury.
Fire crews from Waddesdon and Aylesbury attended the scene of the crash in Station Road, Quainton at about 7.15pm on Monday, January 24.
The firefighters released two men, injured, who were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
One patient was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for further assessment and the other was taken to hospital by a friend.
Neither was seriously injured.