Two injured after GBH incident outside Aylesbury pub

Police are appealing for information and mobile phone footage after an incident of grievous bodily harm outside an Aylesbury pub earlier this month which left two people injured.

A fight broke out between two groups outside the Emperors Lounge in Buckingham Street at around 2am on Monday August 20.

A man and a woman, both in their twenties, were injured.

The man sustained a broken eye socket and fractured cheek bone while the woman sustained a broken nose, damaged retina and bruising to her eye.

Both were treated at hospital but have since been discharged, although the man will require ongoing medical treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lynda Stearman said: “I believe the fight was captured on mobile phones by a number of witnesses.

"If you have footage of the incident please make contact with the police."

Anyone with information or footage of the fight can call police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the Thames Valley Police website at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua and leave details using the reference number 43180254936.