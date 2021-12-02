Two injured after car crashes into lampost on Watermead in Aylesbury
One person was taken to hospital following the collision
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:12 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:22 pm
Two people were injured after a vehicle veered out of control crashing straight into a lampost in Watermead this afternoon (December 2).
The driver and passenger needed medical treatment after the crash, which took place at roughly 1:50pm.
A South Central Ambulance spokesperson told the Bucks Herald that one person received treatment at the scene.
The other involved party was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
The crash took at the crossing adjacent to the Watermead Inn.