Two injured after car crashes into lampost on Watermead in Aylesbury

Two people were injured after a vehicle veered out of control crashing straight into a lampost in Watermead this afternoon (December 2).

The driver and passenger needed medical treatment after the crash, which took place at roughly 1:50pm.

A South Central Ambulance spokesperson told the Bucks Herald that one person received treatment at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

photo from Stephen Woodhall

The other involved party was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The crash took at the crossing adjacent to the Watermead Inn.

photo from Stephen Woodhall