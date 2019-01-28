Two dead following crash in Thame on Saturday morning

Two people died at the scene of a two car crash in Thame on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 9.20am and involved a black Mini and a white Volkswagen Golf.

The incident happened on the B4445 Chinnor Road and a man in his twenties from Thame, who was driving the Mini and a woman in her fifties from Malvern, who was a passenger in the white Golf, both died.

The next of kin of both families have been informed and their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

A woman and a man have been taken to hospital in a serious condition while a boy also suffered minor injuries.

They were all occupants of the Golf.

Inspector Simon Hills said: “This was a collision that has sadly resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others.

"Our thoughts are with their families at this very difficult time.

“Our officers continue to support them.

“We are carrying out an investigation and are asking any members of the public who witnessed this collision to please come forward to assist us in our enquiries.

“Anyone with dash-cam footage or anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision are also asked to contact us.

"Anyone with information should call 101 or go to our website and quote reference 371 26/1/19."