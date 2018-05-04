Two cars seized after police chase through Buckingham Park

Police have seized two vehicles following a chase through the Buckingham Park area of Aylesbury during which tools were thrown at the officer’s vehicles.

The incident happened at around 10pm last night (Thursday) and due to its severity a police helicopter was summoned to assist.

An eyewitness said: “Around six or seven police cars were flying all around the Buckingham Park area blocking off all the roads and exits clearly trying to trap someone.

“The chopper was then up for around an hour and a half so I’m assuming it was something pretty serious.”

Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale tweeted about the incident saying: “It’s been a busy night so far!

“Two cars seized, one suspected as stolen, the other after a pursuit during which tools were thrown at police vehicles and our helicopter came to assist us.”