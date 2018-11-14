Two Aylesbury schools in top ten for sports in the UK

Two Aylesbury secondary schools have been named in the top ten for providing sports in the country.

School Sport Magazine, a publication dedicated to celebrating sport in schools, compiled the findings by pouring over results from various competitions.

They placed Aylesbury High School in third place and Aylesbury Grammar School in tenth place.

The High retains its third place rating from last year while the Grammar moves up a place from 11th into the top ten.

The results are determined by progress in 20 different sports and more than 120 national competitions.

The article noted the High's progress in various sports including badminton, basketball, tennis and cross-country.