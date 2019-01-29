Two Aylesbury paving companies highly commended at national awards for their work

Two Aylesbury based paving companies have been highly commended at a national awards ceremony for their work in transforming customers patios and driveways.

Dynamic Landscapes, based in Manor Road, Aylesbury, who specialise in residential and commercial landscaping, fencing and garden lighting were highly commended in the 'Best Patio Transformation' category at the Bradstone Assured Awards.

Meanwhile, Haydon Hill Paving, whose head office is in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, were highly commended in the 'Best Driveway Transformation' category at the same ceremony - which took place in Lutterworth, Leicestershire on January 25.

The awards are run by paving manufacturer Bradstone and are open to any company that is part of their scheme of installers.

They aim to acknowledge the good work done in the garden landscaping industry in terms of design expertise and customer service.

Jonathan Rogers from Dynamic Landscapes and brothers Nathan and Warren Iqbal from Haydon Hill Paving were presented with their awards by host Peter Montgomery in front of almost 100 attendees.

Jonathan said: “Dynamic Landscapes are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for the quality of our work and our creative landscape designs, especially in such a highly competitive category.

"We already have some exciting bookings in place for 2019 which will really showcase our landscaping abilities and, hopefully, earn us a place in Bradstone’s 2020 awards too!”

Meanwhile Nathan Iqbal added: “Haydon Hill Paving are thrilled to have been awarded the highly-commended title for best driveway transformation as there was very strong competition in this category.

"We’re excited to continue working with Bradstone on their Assured Installers scheme, and will hopefully return to the awards next year with some great projects under our belt.”

Peter Montgomery, national sales manager for Bradstone said: “Dynamic Landscapes and Haydon Hill are truly worthy winners of the Bradstone Assured award.

"Their ability to provide an outstanding standard of garden landscaping was remarkable in this category.

"We at Bradstone are proud to have them as a member of our trusted scheme of installers, and we wish them continued success for the future.”