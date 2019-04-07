Two arrests in connection with attempted murder in Aylesbury last year

Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident of attempted murder in Aylesbury last year.

A 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman, both from Aylesbury, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a firearm, and are currently in police custody.

The arrests are in connection with an incident of attempted murder, which happened in an alley off North Drive, Aylesbury, at 12.50am on December 10 2018.

A man in his twenties was shot and suffered significant injuries to his hand, face and body.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Mather said: “These arrests were made in connection with the discovery of a firearm, which is believed to be linked to the incident.

“We would like to continue to appeal for anyone with information regarding the incident in December last year to come forward and help us with our investigation.

“Please call 101, quoting 43180376542 if you believe that you can help.”

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, in other police activity connected with the investigation, a 20-year-old man from Aylesbury and a 19-year-old man, also from Aylesbury, who were both arrested in December last year and then released under investigation have since been released without charge.

Additionally,a 17-year-old boy from Aylesbury was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on March 13.