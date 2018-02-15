Two arrested made after attempted murder of policeman in town centre

Thames Valley Police has made two arrests in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Aylesbury.

The force was called to Market Square at 3.18pm on Tuesday (13/2) after reports that a red Vauxhall Astra had collided with a police officer.



The vehicle failed to stop following the collision with the officer, who was on-duty at the time of the incident.



The officer was taken to hospital with head injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.



A 20-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested in the early hours of today (15/2) on suspicion of attempted murder.



A 27-year-old woman from High Wycombe was also arrested in the early hours of today on suspicion of assisting an offender.



They are both in police custody at this time.



Thames Valley Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have information about the incident to please contact police immediately by calling police on 101 and quoting reference number 747 (13/2).



They are urging anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident to contact police as soon as possible.

