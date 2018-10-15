Two 15-year-olds sentenced after boy stabbed in Aylesbury

Two 15-year-old boys have been sentenced after a teenager was stabbed repeatedly in Aylesbury in June.

The incident happened in Walton Street at around 2.45pm when a 17-year-old boy was stabbed numerous times, perforating his heart and causing serious damage to his abdomen.

The first boy, aged 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced to a six month detention and training order.

The second boy, Kieran Okocha-Sleight, aged 15, of Aylesbury (and pictured above), pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed weapon, and was sentenced to five years' in jail.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Bazeley said: “This appears to be a planned attack where the offenders were laying in wait for the victim to return to his car.

“The attack was captured on private CCTV and shows the victim being stabbed, perforating the heart and causing his intestines to protrude through the abdomen.

"But for the speed of medical intervention, the victim would most likely have died.

“Initially neither defendant made admissions to the offence, however due to a thorough investigation of CCTV, forensics and third party material, the two boys eventually pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

“Knife crime will not tolerated within the Thames Valley, and our officers will thoroughly investigate knife crime and bring offenders to justice.

“Carrying a knife brings many dangers, not only could you hurt someone but the knife could be used against you, also if you are found in possession of a knife you could go to jail which would affect the rest of your life."