Turnfurlong Junior School scoop Quality Mark award for improving well being of pupils

A national accolade for quality has been awarded to Turnfurlong Junior School in Aylesbury for its work in improving the well-being, resilience and self-esteem of its pupils who are vulnerable to underachievement.

The Quality Mark Award recognises the impressive work being done by the school to improve progress in reading, writing and maths for all pupils, particularly those with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities.

The award has been developed by leading education charity Achievement for All(AfA), a leading organisation that works in partnership with schools to improve outcomes for all children and young people vulnerable to underachievement regardless of background, challenge or need.

Turnfurlong Junior School has been working in partnership with Achievement for All since 2016.

Rebecca Ellis, Deputy Head at Turnfurlong Junior School, said:

“We are so proud and excited to have received this award. As a whole school we focus on every child as an individual and want them to develop not only academically but also as confident and caring young people. The children are their own advocates and it is clear that they are proud of their school. I would like to thank staff, children, parents and carers and governors for all of their support in making the school an amazing community to be part of.”

Achievement for All works closely with parents, carers, teachers and the individual child to secure the best outcome and attainment for their students through personalised and specific targets. The unique programmes are delivered directly to schools and settings via a highly skilled and trained team of expert coaches and specialist online support tool called The Bubble.

Kris Wodehouse, Regional Lead at Achievement for All, said:

“We are delighted to present Turnfurlong Junior School with this award – a real stamp of quality for their high standards in leadership, teamwork, quality of teaching and pupil progress. The target groups we have been working with have made more than expected progress and are closing the gap with their peers.

“However, it’s not just the target groups who have made significant progress. Our programmes are designed to be a whole school improvement tool and Turnfurlong Junior School has shown a continued commitment and success in improving outcomes for all children across the whole school and that of other children within the local area.

“Achievement for All believes that every child can progress, and through our programmes we hope to enable every child to be the best that they can be regardless of background, challenge, or need. Huge congratulations to teachers, parents and children at Turnfurlong Junior School for all their hard work. A truly deserved award.”