Truck carrying 20 tonnes veers off road after A41 collision reported in village near Aylesbury

The vehicle was carrying 20 tonnes worth of material

By James Lowson
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A truck veered off the A41 by an Aylesbury Vale village causing a collision on Friday (9 December).

The was truck carrying 20 tonnes of material when it swerved off the road by Ludgershall on Bicester Road at roughly 2:30 PM.

A man required medical treatment after the crash and was attended to by paramedics from the South Central Ambulance.

Thames Valley Police enforced a road closure while firefighters got to work making the area safe.