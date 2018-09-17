Trophies presented to Bucks Best Kept Villages

Trophies were presented to Bucks Best Kept Villages on Saturday September 15 by the Lord Lieutenant of Bucks Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher.

Five locations across Aylesbury Vale were awarded their trophies.

Bucks Best Kept Village presentation in Cheddington - receiving the trophy is Christopher Poll, chairman of the parish council

Wendover received the Michaelis Cup (a category for small towns) with the presentation made to Tom Walsh, chairman of the town council.

Weedon received the Gurney Cup (a population for villages with a population of less than 500 people) with the presentation made to Joanna Rose, chairman of the parish council.

Padbury received the Morris Cup (a population for villages with a population of between 500 and 1500 people) with the presentation made to Stephen Dickens, vice-chairman of the parish council.

Cuddington received the Tindall Cup (a category for last year's winners) with the presentation made to councillor Ken Birkby, chairman of the parish council.

Bucks Best Kept Village presentation in Weedon - pictured receiving the trophy is Joanna Rose, chairman of the parish council

Cheddington received the Defraine Cup (a category for villages with a population of 1500 and 3000 people) to councillor Christopher Poll, chairman of the parish council.

Bucks Best Kept Village competition - presentation of the trophy in Padbury to Stephen Dickens, vice-chairman of the council