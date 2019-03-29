Trio jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court for burglaries where they stole items valued at more than £530,000

Three men have been jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court for burglaries where they stole items with a total value of £530,000.

Gonzalo Rojas Alarcon, 32, Kevin Gabriel Gonzalez Machado, 20, and Andres Caypos Poblete Gerardo, 24, all of no fixed abode, were jailed for a combined 16 years for high-value thefts at locations in the south of the county.

Gonzalo Rojas Alarcon

The court heard how the three men had entered the UK from Chile, quickly making connections to form a team to commit high value and targeted burglaries in Beaconsfield and Gerrards Cross.

The first theft took place on Tuesday October 30 2018 at an unoccupied property on Penn Road, Beaconsfield.

A first floor window was smashed and then items including watches, jewellery and designer bags, valued at more than £400,000 were stolen.

Then on Saturday November 3, the gang broke into a property on Portland Park, Gerrard’s Cross through a first floor window.

Andres Caypos Poblete Gerardo

Jewellery valued at more than £30,000 was stolen from the property.

Forensic evidence in both properties linked Alarcon, Machado and Gerardo to the incidents and officers identified a connected vehicle.

Alarcon admitted a count of conspiracy to commit burglary in Buckinghamshire and was jailed for six and half years.

Machado admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and was jailed for six and a half years, while Gerardo admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and was jailed for three years.

Kevin Gabriel Gonzalez Machado

Further investigations by police linked Alarcon to offences in Surrey in 2017, where more than £100,000 of property was stolen.

He also pleaded guilty to these offences, for which he was sentenced to two years, taking his total sentence up to eight and a half years.

All three men were arrested on Monday November 5 after Metropolitan Police officers apprehended the gang in Park Lane, London - they were all charged two days later.

Fortitude orders were made for all the property used in the offences, which was seized from the men upon arrest, including the vehicle.

Deportation orders will be made for Alarcon, Machado and Gerardo once their sentences conclude.

Investigating officer Sergeant Wendy Fellowes, of the stronghold team based at Amersham police station said: “This was a complex and intensive investigation.

"Sadly the victims lost a large quantity worth of jewellery, which has not been recovered despite tireless efforts by officers.

“These sentences reflect the robust approach that we take to offences such as this.

“These burglary offences took place in people’s homes, an area where they should feel safe and secure.

“Thames Valley Police takes all reports of burglary seriously and will conduct thorough investigations into each report in an attempt to bring offenders to justice.

“The stronghold campaign is the name given to all our activity in the pursuit, prevention, protection and preparation against the work of organised crime gangs in our region and we continue to work hard in partnership with other emergency services and local authorities and border force to disrupt this organised criminal activity and safeguard those most at risk from them.

“I would like to thank our partners in the Metropolitan Police Service and Surrey Police, as well as the National Crime Agency for their assistance in this investigation.

"Our work together helped us to identify the offenders.”

Superintendent Amy Clements, local area police commander for Chiltern and South Bucks said “These arrests were made soon after the second offence as a result of excellent work between Thames Valley Police and our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police.

“It is crucial offenders like this are being brought to justice.

“We will continue working closely with our policing colleagues and other partner agencies to prevent offending and pursue those who target our communities."