Tring Park School for the Performing Arts celebrates another year of outstanding GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In total, 89% of students secured grades 9-4, and 99% A*-C, surpassing the national average of 67% grade 4/C and above. Furthermore, 41% of entries received grades 9-7, and 65% achieved grades A* to A, outperforming the national average of 21.7% grade 7/A and above.

Imogen Niesyto, Head of Middle School at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, expresses her pride: “Our students have once again demonstrated their dedication and hard work by achieving exceptional GCSE grades. Their unwavering commitment to both academic and vocational studies is evident in these results.”

She also extends her gratitude to the exceptional team of academic, vocational, and pastoral staff: “Their continuous support and nurturing of our talented students has been instrumental in achieving these grades. This success is a testament to their ongoing dedication and effort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the high achievers are Amelia, Charlie and Sasha. As a school that does not select students based on academic ability, Tring Park School takes equal pride in all its students. Many of these students will continue their studies at the Sixth Form, pursuing up to three A levels while further honing their vocational skills in the performing arts.

GCSE students Izzy, Evangeline and Lexie.

Reflecting on the impressive GCSE results following his first year as Principal, Simon Larter-Evans says: “I’ve long admired the high-achieving students at Tring Park School, who bring both heart and mind to their work in all they do. Success in one domain influences and enhances the other, not least their ability to excel in a demanding environment.

!These young people demonstrate commitment, creativity and exceptional self-efficacy, skills and attributes that will serve them well in whatever they choose to do in later life. We can all look forward to an exciting future.”