Tring Brewery raises £10k for Rennie Grove Hospice Care thanks to monthly specials

Tring Brewery has raised £10k for Rennie Grove Hospice Care thanks to its monthly specials.

Twelve monthly specials were brewed by Tring Brewery in 2022, part of their campaign to raise funds and awareness over the course of the year. Rennie Grove Hospice Care is a charity providing hospice-at-home services and support to people in Bucks and Herts with life-limiting illness.

Collections from members nights at Tring Brewery were combined with proceeds from a charity beer festival held in July 2022, each raising vital funds for the home-counties hospice charity.

Chris Langford (Rennie Grove Ambassador), Richard Shardlow (Tring Brewery founder + director), Louise Hewitt (Rennie Grove Senior Community Fundraiser), Jared Ward (Tring Brewery PR + communications)

The feather in the cap of Tring’s fundraising efforts was the brewery’s annual raffle, which saw takings of close to £2k added to the pot. Prizes for the raffle were generously donated by local producers such as Yvette’s Chocolates, Chiltern Charcuterie, Chiltern Artisan Biltong, and Puddingstone Distillery.

The raffle’s prize range was bolstered by unique and enthralling experiences, with Tring Brewery praising contributions from yet more local businesses. The Snow Centre (Hemel Hempstead), Chiltern Forest Golf Club, the XC (Hemel Hempstead), The Rex Cinema (Berkhamsted), Watford Football Club and Whipsnade Zoo all featured in the exciting raffle, with donations of admission tickets, private sessions and more up for grabs.

Local eateries such as The Alford Arms (Frithsden), The Kings Arms (Tring), and Lussmans Sustainable got in on the action, kindly donating delicious dinners as reward for lucky draw winners.

The raffle was topped by a big ticket item from Tring Brewery, with a bespoke brewday experience awarded to the highest bidder of a two month long online auction. The auction winner emerged with

A bid of over £500, claiming the unique opportunity to brew their dream Tring ale, packaged into 100 bottles to enjoy as soon as the beer is ready.

Richard Shardlow, director at Tring Brewery, and Jared Ward, communications and marketing, were joined at the Tring Brewery shop by Chris Langford, Rennie Grove Ambassador, and Louise Hewitt, Senior Community Fundraiser at Rennie Grove, where a cheque for £10,200.41 was presented to the charity.

Upon presenting the cheque, Jared Ward said: “It is so amazing to be able to create tasty new beers that give back to the local community. Tring was founded in the same year as Rennie Grove, so our paths have run alongside for decades, the brewery has supported Rennie Grove from the start. As a local cause that is close to our hearts, it was brilliant to have Rennie Grove as Tring Brewery’s charity of choice for 2022.

"Tring Brewery are so very pleased to be able to help with Rennie Grove’s mission, we will continue to support their efforts wherever and whenever we can.”

Rennie Grove Hospice Care ambassador Louise Hewitt said: “We are so grateful for the support we have received from Tring Brewery over the years. It was wonderful to be chosen as their charity of choice for 2022, during the year that they celebrated their 30th Anniversary. We absolutely loved supporting their fundraising activities and the money raised will fund 306 hours of specialist nursing care for local patients and families in need!”