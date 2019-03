The trial of a woman charged with murdering her husband in Aylesbury a year ago began yesterday (Monday).

Hannegret Donnelly, 54, from the town, was charged as she appeared at Kingston Crown Court.

She is charged in connection with the death of her husband Christopher Donnelly, 55, at a property in Berryfields on March 31 2018.

Donnelly was charged on April 1 2018 with one count of wounding with intent in connection with the same incident.

Her trial is scheduled to last for three weeks.