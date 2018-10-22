Young man dies after his bike collided with a van near Aston Clinton

Police are desperately seeking anyone who saw a Van collide with a motorcycle last Friday afternoon near Aston Clinton.

hames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the B489 on Friday (19/10).

At around 3.30pm a collision occurred between a Black Yamaha R6 Motorcycle and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The collision occurred on the B489 about a mile from Aston Clinton near to Drayton Beauchamp and the Wilstone reservoir in the Aylesbury Vale.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his twenties from Kettering, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Amersham, said: “We are investigating this collision in which a man has sadly died. We are asking anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward and contact Thames Valley Police.”

We would ask anyone with information to call 101 or via our website quoting the reference 43180320553.