'Worst it's been in months' roadworks cause traffic standstill in Aylesbury

Traffic was brought to a standstill at rush hour in Aylesbury this morning.

One motorist described it as the worst traffic he had seen in Aylesbury in months.

Currently the town is subject to a number of roadworks projects. Yesterday Buckinghamshire Highways warned of emergency works on Wendover Road that were likely to cause delays. and is scheduled to finish this evening.

A spokesperson for the council service said: “Thames Water is carrying out emergency repairs to a burst water main outside 89 Wendover Road following third-party damage. Two-way temporary traffic signals are in place and delays are likely. Thames Water is carrying out emergency repairs to a burst water main outside 89 Wendover Road following third-party damage. Two-way temporary traffic signals are in place and delays are likely.”

A diagram of roadworks in the Aylesbury area from the One.Network service

Elsewhere a road closure caused a backlog of traffic into Aylesbury. Starting this week New Road in Weston Turville will be closed until November 15 as part of the Hampden Fields project. Delays are likely and Aylesbury Road in Aston Clinton is being used as a diversion route.

This project, which is being overseen by the council and involves SGN engineers, involved completing planned drainage work along a 1km stretch of road.

The Hampden Fields project represents a major housing development being built in Aylesbury Vale upon completion as many as 3,000 homes could be constructed in the area.

A map outlining the works currently being carried out in Aylesbury can be found on the One.Network website here.

At around 8am this morning live traffic maps showed that significant delays were being monitored across central Aylesbury’s entire main road network.