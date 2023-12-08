Work begins on South East Aylesbury Link Road project with construction of new roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is beginning on a key phase of the South East Aylesbury Link Road project, Bucks Council confirmed this week.

On Monday (11 December) workers will start building a new roundabout in Wendover as part of the congestion-easing scheme.

A roundabout is being added to Wendover as the next part of the SEALR scheme. Bucks Council plans to deliver SEALR in two phases, delivering 1.1 miles of dual carriageway including three new roundabout junctions on completion. By creating more lanes and diversions the council hopes to ease Aylesbury town centre’s often chaotic traffic.

Current council plans for the new road scheme

It will join the A413 Wendover Road with the B4443 Lower Road and the B4443 Lower Road to a new roundabout junction with both the Stoke Mandeville Relief Road and the South West Aylesbury Link Road. Work on Wendover Road is scheduled for the first phase of the project, with Lower Road improvements set to happen at a later stage.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: “To grow and thrive, Buckinghamshire needs the right infrastructure in place so I was pleased to be able to give the approval on 30 October to go ahead with the next part of this key project. With significant preparatory works already completed and a substantial piece of the funding support from the Housing Infrastructure Fund in place, we are making a start on delivering this key piece of infrastructure. I look forward to watching the progress of further elements of the South East Aylesbury Link Road project in future.”

Bucks Council will be using narrower lanes while the work takes place in a bid to minimise disruption. Also, the authority has confirmed work will be paused over Christmas from 22 December until 2 January.

Dates for the entire project have not been finalised, with the council conceding that securing Government funding has been more difficult than than anticipated.