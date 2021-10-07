Woman wants to say thanks to good Samaritans who helped after agonising fall on bus leaving Aylesbury

A woman who suffered a painful ankle injury on a bus leaving Aylesbury wants to say thanks to the strangers who helped her.

Valerie Clarke-Eccles was jolted abruptly out of her seat when travelling on the 280 bus service from Aylesbury to Oxford.

When the Arriva bus she was travelling on came to a sharp stop, most passengers clashed into the barriers ahead of them, but Valerie had no support ahead of her.

Arriva

Due to that lack of protection she flew out of her seat and was hurting down the entirety of one side of her body, she is still hurting.

Originally the pain, she felt was in her neck, fingers and shoulder, but it later emerged the greatest problem was with her ankles and feet.

She has used walking boots and is still slowed down by the injury, the true pain in her ankle didn't reveal itself until a week after the collision.

The thud came just minutes after her bus had left Aylesbury bus station at around 3pm.

Valerie wants to personally reach out and say thanks to the two people who supported her after she suffered her painful injuries.

She says she was helped out by one senior gentleman who was very kind and supporting and a woman who described herself as a 'true Aylesbury duck'.

The one positive to come out of what should have been a routine trip was the helpfulness of those around her, Valerie said: "It shows there are still some kind people in this world."

The incident took place on June 18 currently, Valerie is regularly completing physiotherapy sessions to work on her movement and surgery on her ankle still hasn't been ruled out.

The unique nature of the fall means she suffered a grade two ankle sprain, which typically is an injury only suffered by elite athletes competing in high intensity sport.

Valerie was critical of the driving and believes the incident could and should have been avoided.

An Arriva spokesperson said: "To confirm, the CCTV was reviewed from the bus itself – on the date/time of this incident – to assist Arriva with an internal investigation, followed by appropriate action being taken with the driver."