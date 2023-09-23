Woman hospitalised and girl injured after being hit by car in Aylesbury collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been hospitalised and a girl injured after being hit by a car in Aylesbury.

Police are appealing for information following the serious injury road traffic collision in Aylesbury.

The collision occurred on the A41 near to the roundabout of Sir Henry Lee Crescent at about 8am on Thursday (21/9).

A silver Mercedes Benz E Class and two pedestrians were in collision.

The pedestrians were a girl who sustained minor injuries, and a woman in her twenties who sustained serious injuries.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Investigating officer, PC James Holmes said: “I am appealing to anyone with information about the collision to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“If you have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, witnessed the collision or have any other information then please contact us.

“You can leave information via our website, call us via 101, or visit your nearest police station, quoting investigation reference 43230423677.”