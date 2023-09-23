News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Woman hospitalised and girl injured after being hit by car in Aylesbury collision

Police are appealing for witnesses
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 11:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman has been hospitalised and a girl injured after being hit by a car in Aylesbury.

Police are appealing for information following the serious injury road traffic collision in Aylesbury.

The collision occurred on the A41 near to the roundabout of Sir Henry Lee Crescent at about 8am on Thursday (21/9).

Police accident image for illustration purposes only. Photo: NW ArchivePolice accident image for illustration purposes only. Photo: NW Archive
Police accident image for illustration purposes only. Photo: NW Archive
Most Popular

A silver Mercedes Benz E Class and two pedestrians were in collision.

The pedestrians were a girl who sustained minor injuries, and a woman in her twenties who sustained serious injuries.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Investigating officer, PC James Holmes said: “I am appealing to anyone with information about the collision to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“If you have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, witnessed the collision or have any other information then please contact us.

“You can leave information via our website, call us via 101, or visit your nearest police station, quoting investigation reference 43230423677.”

hospitalised and girl injured after being hit by car in Aylesbury collisionThames Valley Police is appealing for information following a s