Weekend closures on Aylesbury roads among full list of roadworks in Bucks across next seven days

Wingmore Road and Grafton Road in Aylesbury will be closed this weekend for surfacing work, Bucks Council confirms.

Entirety of both roads will be shut from 7am to 7pm on Sunday (August 8), Grafton Road will also be shut on Monday.

Here is the full list of road works the council is planning in Bucks in the next week, as always some activity is weather dependent and subject to change:

Bucks Council

Department for Transport Challenge Fund

-A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday August 9 to Sunday September 5)

Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am

Surface Dressing Programme:

-Winslow Road, East Claydon - Sandhill Road to Granborough Road (Monday August 9)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Welders Lane, Jordans - Jordans Lane to Grove Lane (Monday August 9)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Love Green Lane, Iver - Love Lane to Bangors Road South (Monday August 9 to Tuesday August 10)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Bletchley Road, Whaddon – Whaddon Roundabout to Bottledump Roundabout (Monday August 9 to Tuesday August 10)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Smalldean Lane, Wendover - 50m from A413 to Dunsmore (Monday August 9)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-A422 Buckingham Road, Westbury - Main Street, Westbury to Stowe Park (Tuesday August 10 to Wednesday August 11)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Spurgrove Lane, Frieth - Perrin Springs Lane to Innings Road (Tuesday August 10)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Holtspur Lane, Forty Green - Forty Green Road to Gregories Road (Tuesday August 10 to Wednesday August 11)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Grove Lane, Whelpley Hill – public footpath to Whelpley Hill Village (Tuesday August 10 to Wednesday August 11)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Micro Surfacing Programme:

-Spring Lane, Great Horwood- whole length of road (Monday August 9 to Tuesday August 10)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-The Close, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday August 10)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Townsend Cottages, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday August 10)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Willow Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday August 10)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Weston Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday August 10 to Wednesday August 11)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-High Road, Soulbury - whole length of road (Thursday August 12 to Friday August 13)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Mill Lane, Wingrave - whole length of road (Friday August 13 to Saturday August 14)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Moat Lane, Wingrave - whole length of road (Saturday August 14)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Wigmore Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Sunday August 15)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Grafton Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Sunday August 15 to Monday August 16)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Wellington Avenue, Princes Risborough whole length of road (Monday August 9 to Wednesday August 11)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Cherry Tree Road, Beaconsfield - whole length of road (Monday August 9 to Friday August 20)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Drainage Improvement Programme:

-Chalfont Road, Seer Green – various locations along length of road (Monday August 9 to Friday August 20)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm

-Bangors Road, Iver Heath – roundabout only (Tuesday August 10 to Monday August 16)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm

Junction Improvement Works:

-Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation