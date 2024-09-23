WATCH: Amber rain warning issued for gridlocked Aylesbury as cars drive through 2ft of floodwater on Oxford Road
The Met Office initially issued a yellow weather warning for Aylesbury Vale, before upgrading it to amber, meaning heavy rain is expected to produce some flooding and travel disruption across the region today.
The more severe amber warning means that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely, homes and businesses may be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses is likely, and there is a possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.
Traffic came to a standstill this morning with five and 10 minute journeys taking between 40-45 minutes.
Much of the issue stemmed from Oxford Road in Aylesbury where cars have been driving through two feet of flood water. Video captured this morning shows the severity of the flooding, which became even worse as the downpours continued.
As of 10.48am, the Oxford Road has been closed in the area until further notice.
One motorist said: "The road clearly should have been closed by the authorities long before it got that bad.
"Small cars were driving through two feet of water and you could see steam coming off engines as a result.
"Mechanics in Aylesbury could be busy this week due to the after-effects on the cars.
"It was chaos, a five-minute journey took over 45 minutes."
Bucks Fire and Rescue has not reported attending any incidents caused by flooding, while Buckinghamshire Council has reported there are no school closures today as a result of the flooding.
However, Lord Williams’s School in Thame has been shut today due to heavy rain causing flooding and damage to buildings.