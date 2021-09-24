Warning for people using trains from Aylesbury this weekend

Chiltern Railways is advising customers of planned engineering works this weekend.

On Sunday, September 26, the line will be closed between Wembley Stadium and Princes Risborough, as a result, a heavily amended timetable will be in operation.

Customers are advised to check their journey before travelling and allow extra time.

There will be no through trains between London Marylebone and Gerrards Cross, Beaconsfield and High Wycombe; nor between Marylebone and Bicester Village or Oxford; nor between London Marylebone and Birmingham.

Customers may need to travel via alternative routes, use other operator’s services and/or on rail replacement buses to complete their journey.

Most journey times will be considerably longer than usual, and customers should check their trip before setting off.

Customers travelling between London, Bicester Village, Oxford, Banbury and stations to Birmingham should travel via Aylesbury Vale Parkway.

Customers travelling between London and High Wycombe (ONLY) should travel via Amersham.

Customers travelling between London, Denham, Gerrards Cross and Beaconsfield should travel via Hillingdon (using London Underground Metropolitan Line services to/from Baker Street).

A limited train service will operate between:

> Marylebone - stations to Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham)

> Princes Risborough - stations to Aylesbury

> Princes Risborough - stations to Oxford

> Princes Risborough - stations to Birmingham Moor Street

> Leamington Spa - stations to Stratford Upon Avon.

This work forms part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan and includes Network Rail track improvement to increase the reliability of the rail network.

Whilst the wearing of face coverings is no longer mandatory onboard trains and in stations, customers who can wear face coverings are advised to do so in crowded areas.

Customers are advised to:

> Allow extra time for their journey

> Book tickets via the website or Chiltern App and use contactless payments wherever possible

> Check their journey before travelling