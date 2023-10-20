Two Aylesbury street closures confirmed in council's full list of weekly roadworks for Bucks

Microsurfacing work is continuing on two Aylesbury roads

Two Aylesbury roads will be closed for one more day as microsurfacing work authorised by the council continues.

Bucks Council has included one-day closures at Grafton Road and Ringmore Road in its full list works for Buckinghamshire next week.

On Tuesday (24 October) next week both roads in the Aylesbury area will be shut between 8:30am and 5pm.

Several road improvement work is planned

Roadworks can often be weather-dependent and therefore cancelled at short notice.

The full list of roadworks planned by the council in Bucks last week can be found here:

Conventional Surfacing Works

-Nash Road, Whaddon - Whaddon Village to Nash Village whole length (Friday 13 October to Tuesday 24 October)

Two Aylesbury roads are closing, photo from David Davies PA Images

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 9:30am to 3pm.

-Stoke Road, Stoke Poges - Grays Park Roundabout to Slough Crematorium (Monday 23 October to Thursday 26 October)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 7pm to 7am.

-Dunton Road, Littlecote (Thursday 19 October to Tuesday 31 October)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8:30am to 5pm.

-Wexham Street, Stoke Poges. Buckland Gate to Farthing Green Lane (Friday 27 October to Monday 30 October)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

Micro Surfacing Works

-Lye Green Road, Chesham - Botley Road Roundabout to Warrender Road Junction (Friday 20 October to Monday 23 October)

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 9:30am to 3pm.

-Grafton Road, Aylesbury - Belgrave Road to Meadowcroft (Tuesday 24 October)

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8:30am to 5pm.

-Wigmore Road, Aylesbury - Meadowcroft to Grafton Road (Tuesday 24 October)

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8:30am to 5pm.

-Sedgmoor Road, Flackwell Heath - Champions Lane to Chapel Road (Wednesday 25 October)

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8:30am to 5pm.

Footways Resurfacing Works

-Wellesley Avenue, Iver - Richings Way to Bathurst Walk (Monday 2 October to Saturday 18 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi way traffic signals in operation between 8am to 5pm.

-Bridge Street, High Wycombe - whole length (Monday 9 October to Tuesday 24 October)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure, lane closure and multi way traffic signals in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Priory Road, High Wycombe - Amersham Hill junction to Priory Avenue junction (Monday 23 October to 27 October)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Amersham Road, Chesham Bois - speed limit sign (near Chiltern Road entrance) to The Leys (Monday 23 October to Friday 24 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure between 7am to 7pm between 23 and 28 October. From 30 October to 24 November the works will be carried out between 10am and 3pm.

Drainage Works

-Main Street, Gawcott (Monday 23 October to Friday 3 November)

Drainage works using give and take traffic management in operation between 8am and 5pm.

Network Improvement Works

-A4146 Stoke Hammond Bypass - A418 Roundabout to Willowbridge Roundabout (Wednesday 25 to Friday 3 November)

Safety barrier repairs using back to back lane closures in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-A4010 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville (Gaydon footway construction) (Monday 2 October to Friday 27 October)

Footway construction works using two way signals Monday to Friday in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-A422 Brackley Road, Westbury - from 50m west of Playing Fields Road to 50m east of Main Street (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

Installation of a puffin crossing – Phase 1 works to include drainage, ducting, civils, resurfacing and lining.

-From 23 October to 27 October. Works will be carried out using 4-way lights in operation between 8am – 5pm.

-From 30 October to 10 November. Works will be carried out under 4-way lights in operation 9:30am – 3:30pm.

-From 2 November to 3 November. Resurfacing and lining works will be completed during a night time road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

Highway Traffic Signals

-Cressex Road, High Wycombe - junction with Coronation Road (Monday 23 October)

Relocation of a traffic signal communications cabinet using localised traffic management.

-BC000 B4443 Black Bridge, Stoke Road/Mandeville Road, Aylesbury (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

Upgrade of the traffic signals using multi-way traffic signals.

-A40 Oxford Road, Denham (Monday 23 October to Friday 27 October)

Electrical works on the traffic signals using two-way temporary traffic signals.

-Street Lighting- Various locations in Marlow (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

As part of a rolling programme, outdated street lighting lanterns will be replaced across Buckinghamshire. In Marlow, the council is converting 427 lanterns and upgrading them with LED energy-efficient lighting. This saves approximately 70% of the energy previously used, whilst providing better quality lighting and reducing future maintenance costs.

Road Lining Works

-Stomp Road / Windsor Lane, Burnham (Tuesday 24 October to Wednesday 25 October)

Road lining refreshing works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Mill End Road, High Wycombe (Thursday 19 October to Wednesday 25 October)

Road lining refreshing works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday, between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Ashley Green Road, Chesham (Monday 23 October to Thursday 26 October)

Road lining refreshing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Thursday between 8pm to 6am.

-Bridge Street / London Road, Buckingham (Thursday 26 October to Friday 27 October)