Two Aylesbury routes included in Bucks Council's full list of roadworks planned for next week

The full list of improvement works scheduled by the council

Two Aylesbury routes have been included in Bucks Council’s full list of planned roadworks scheduled for next week.

Bucks Council has released its list of planned works throughout the county starting next Monday (13 November).

Included in the council’s road improvement plans is work on Craigwell Avenue. The local authority is resurfacing the path on the street between 7am and 7pm from Monday until 22 January. Whilst work is ongoing the path will be closed and traffic management systems will be in place.

Also from Monday, the council is refreshing the lane painting on the A4156 Oxford Road, a lane closure will be in place during this time. The project is due to be completed by Saturday (18 November).

Bucks Council’s list includes work led by the local authority only and does not include temporary road projects launched by utility companies.

Work is subject to change at short notice, as some work is weather dependent. Also, availability of materials and unforeseen circumstances out of the council’s control could lead to a change of plans.

Here is the council’s full list of works for the week starting 13 November:

Conventional Surfacing Works

-A41 Bicester Road, Westcott (Monday 13 November to Thursday 16 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Green Park, Prestwood (Tuesday 14 November to Wednesday 15 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 7:30am and 7pm.

-A413 Buckingham Road, Padbury (Thursday 16 November to Monday 20 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Tockley Road and Bredwood Close, Burnham (Thursday 16 November to Tuesday 21 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 7:30am and 7pm.

-Farnham Road, Farnham Royal (Thursday 9 November to Wednesday 15 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

Footways Resurfacing Works

-Wellesley Avenue, Iver - Richings Way to Bathurst Walk (Monday 2 October to Saturday 25 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi way traffic signals in operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Amersham Road, Chesham Bois - from speed limit sign (near Chiltern Road entrance) to The Leys (Monday 30 October to Friday 24 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure in operation between 10am and 3pm.

Phase 1 will finish on 24 November due to the to a pause in local non-emergency roadworks over the Christmas period. Phase 2 will recommence from 12 February 2024 and finish on 2 March 2024.

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Drainage Works

-Kingsmead, Monks Risborough (Monday 30 October to Friday 15 December)

Drainage works using both a road closure and give and take traffic management in operation between 8am and 5pm.

Road Lining Works

-M40 / A355 Beaconsfield Roundabout, Beaconsfield (Monday 6 to Friday 17 November)

Road lining refreshing works using a lane closure in operation between 9pm and 5am.

-A40 Oxford Road, Denham (Saturday 18 November to Monday 20 November)

Road lining refreshing works using a road closure during weekends in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-A4156 Oxford Road, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Saturday 18 November)

Road Lining refreshing works using lane closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

Network Improvement Works

-A422 Brackley Road, Westbury - from 50m west of Playing Fields Road to 50m east of Main Street (Monday 13 November to Friday 17 November)

Installation of a puffin crossing – Phase 2 works to include electrical works and installation of traffic signals. Works will be carried out under 4-way lights, in operation 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A41 Friarage Road Roundabout (Monday 13 November to Saturday 18 November)