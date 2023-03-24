Two Aylesbury routes confirmed in full list roadworks planned by council in Bucks next week

Two Aylesbury routes have been included in the council’s full list of planned roadworks in Bucks next week.

Today (24 March) Bucks Council has announced road improvement works will be undertaken on the A41 Bicester Road and College Road North.

On Monday (27 March) and Tuesday, on College Road North lane road closures have been planned, while surfacing works is ongoing. This is scheduled for 8pm to 6pm on both days.

The council has released its full list of planned roadworks for next week

Ongoing clearance work on the A41 Bicester Road is scheduled for the same dates. Lane closures will be used on the A-road whilst the surface is being cleared, between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Here is the council’s full list of planned works in the county next week:

(As always some work is weather-dependent and subject to change at short notice)

Community Board Schemes

Two Aylesbury routes will be affected by planning maintenance work this week

-Main Street and Stratford Road, Beachampton (Thursday 23 March to Monday 27 March)Installing road markings using multi-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Highlands, Flackwell Heath (Thursday 23 March to Monday 27 March)Installing road markings using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Greenlands, Flackwell Heath (Thursday 23 March to Monday 27 March)Installing road markings using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Swains Lane, Flackwell Heath (Thursday 23 March to Monday 27 March)Installing road markings using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Halls Corner, Flackwell Heath (Thursday 23 March to Monday 27 March)Installing road markings using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Remedial Works

-A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury (Friday 17 March to Tuesday 28 March)Remedial and site clearance works using lane closures in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-North Lee Lane, Terrick (Wednesday 22 March to Tuesday 28 March)Lifting and rebedding existing granite setts using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

-College Road North, Aylesbury (Monday 27 March to Tuesday 28 March)High friction surfacing works using road closures and lane closures in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

