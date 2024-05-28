Two Aylesbury projects included in Bucks Council's full list of planned weekly roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two routes in Aylesbury have been included in Bucks Council’s full list of roadworks taking place this week.

Road improvement projects have been confirmed on Picasso Place and in Stocklake this week.

Each week the authority lists the road improvement projects that will be worked on as part of its commitment to improve road quality throughout the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some works are subject to change at short notice and roadworks being carried out by utility companies are not included.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the full list:

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Radclive Road, Gawcott (Friday 24 May to Wednesday 29 May)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 7pm and 6am.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Footway Reconstruction

-The Parade, Bourne End (Tuesday 7 May to Tuesday 4 June)

Footway reconstruction works using a footpath closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Plane and Patch Works

-Church Road & Tring Road, Ivinghoe (Tuesday 28 May to Friday 31 May)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plane and patch works using a road closure. In operation between Tuesday and Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Cock Lane, High Wycombe (Tuesday 28 May to Friday 31 May)

Plane and patch works using a road closure. In operation between Tuesday and Friday 7am and 7pm.

-Heath End Road, Flackwell Heath (Tuesday 28 May to Friday 31 May)

Plane and patch preparatory civil works using standard traffic management. In operation between Tuesday and Friday 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Chesham Road, Amersham (Tuesday 28 May to Friday 31 May)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plane and patch works using a road closure. In operation between Tuesday and Friday 8pm and 6am.

Structures Works

-Berry Hill Footbridge Replacement, Near Mill Lane, Taplow – (Tuesday 7 May to Friday 14 June)

Footbridge replacement works along Mill Lane (Mill Lane Bridge Section) using a 24/7 road closure, as well as localised parking restrictions.

-Marlow Suspension Bridge, High Street, Marlow – (Monday 20 May to Tuesday 4 June)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge survey and investigation works along High Street using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Active Travel Works

-Picasso Place, Aylesbury (Monday 13 May to Friday 7 June)

Raised table and cycleway installation using give and take traffic management. In operation between Monday and Friday 8am and 4:30pm.

HS2 Road Safety Fund

-School Hill, Charndon (Tuesday 28 May to Monday 24 June)

Junction widening works at the junction of School Hill with Perry Hill, Charndon. The works will also include installing new signs and road markings, minor drainage works and kerb adjustments. A road closure will be in operation between Monday and Friday from 9:30am to 3pm.

Coring Investigation Works

-Carters Lane, Quainton (Tuesday 28 May to Friday 31 May)

Coring investigation works using a road closure. In operation between Tuesday and Friday from 9am to 3:30pm.

-Hawkswood Lane, Gerrards Cross (Friday 31 May)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coring investigation works using a road closure. In operation on Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)

Traffic calming works using a combination of both two-way and three-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

Road Safety Maintenance Works

-Weedon Hill, Hyde Heath (Monday 20 May to Friday 21 June)

Road safety maintenance works including widening the existing footway, installing new street lighting columns, surface water drainage, installing a puffin crossing, carriageway resurfacing and road markings. These works will be carried out using two-way temporary traffic lights and a 24-hour road closure, which will be in operation from Tuesday 28 May to Friday 31 May. A nighttime closure will be in operation from Monday 10 June to Sunday 16 June between 8pm and 6am.

Developer Funded Schemes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Road works at Oakfield Road/Bellingham Way junction - Stocklake, Aylesbury

Junction improvement work began w/c 13 May at Stocklake, Aylesbury and is expected to last for approximately 11 weeks. During the works, there will be traffic light management plus some temporary road closures and diversions will be necessary which will have an impact on local traffic.

There will also be two limited periods of overnight road closure planned for Wednesday 3 to Friday 5 July and Monday 8 to Thursday 11 July. For more information, please mailto:[email protected]

HS2 Works

-Rocky Lane, Wendover (Saturday 25 May to Monday 27 May)