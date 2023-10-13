Two Aylesbury closures confirmed in council's full list of planned roadworks in Bucks next week

The full list of works okayed by the council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Aylesbury road closures have been included in Bucks Council’s full list of planned works for the week starting 16 October.

Grafton Road and Wigmore Road in the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury will be closed for two days next week. This is while micro surfacing works are being completed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works are subject to change at short notice, as certain projects are weather-dependent. Here is the full list of roadworks provided by Bucks Council:

Two Aylesbury roads are closing for two days, photo from David Davies PA Images

Street lighting

-LED lantern replacement – Wycombe (August to October)

Various locations, Wycombe – Continuation of the LED Lantern Upgrade Programme totalling 680 units to be upgraded. Currently 99 per cent complete. Finishing remaining upgrades.

-School wig wag upgrades (12 October to 27 October)

Several road improvement work is planned

Countywide – Upgrading of manually controlled flashing school wig wags units to Bluetooth Technology and associated infrastructure improvement works.

Conventional surfacing works

-A413 Chalfont St Peter Bypass, Chalfont St Peter. Gravel Hill Roundabout and approaches (Wednesday 11 October to Monday 16 October)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm to 6am.

-Sycamore Close, Stewkley. Whole length (Wednesday 11 October to Tuesday 17 October)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure between 8:30am to 3pm.

-Whaddon to Nash Road, Whaddon. Whaddon Village to Nash Village. Whole length (Friday 13 October to Thursday 19 October)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure between 9:30am to 3pm.

-Wexham Park Lane, Wexham. A412 to the county boundary (Tuesday 17 October to Friday 20 October)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm to 6am.

-Dunton Road, Littlecote. (Thursday 19 October to Tuesday 31 October)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure between 8:30am to 5pm.

Micro surfacing works

-Honor Road, Great Missenden. Honor Road to Blacksmith Lane Junction (Monday 16 October)

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure between 8:30am to 5pm.

-Lye Green Road, Chesham. Botley Road Roundabout to Warrender Road Junction (Tuesday 17 October)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure between 9:30am to 3pm.

-Grafton Road, Aylesbury. Belgrave Road to Meadowcroft (Wednesday 18 October to Thursday 19 October)

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure between 8:30 to 5pm.

-Wigmore Road, Aylesbury. Meadowcroft to Grafton Road (Wednesday 18 October to Thursday 19 October)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure between 8:30am to 5pm.

-Sedgmoor Road, Flackwell Heath. Champions Lane to Chapel Road (Friday 20 October)

Micro surfacing works using a full road closure between 8:30am to 5pm.

Footways resurfacing works

-Wellesley Avenue, Iver. Richings Way to Bathurst Walk (Monday 2 October to Saturday 18 November)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi way traffic signals between 8am to 5pm.

-Bridge Street, High Wycombe. Whole Length. (Monday 9 October to Tuesday 24 October)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure, lane closure and multi way traffic signals between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Investigation works

-A4010 Chapel Lane, High Wycombe. A40 to Sandsdown Close (Tuesday 17 October to Friday 20 October)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigation works using multi-way signals Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Network improvement works

-A4010 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville (Gaydon footway construction) (Monday 2 October to Friday 20 October)

Footway construction works using two way signals Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Road lining works

-Duck Lake, Akeley Road and Moreton Road, Maids Moreton (Monday 16 October to Monday 23 October)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Road lining refreshing works using stop and go traffic management Friday to Monday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Marlow Hill, High Wycombe. Whole Length (Monday 16 October to Saturday 21 October)

Road lining refreshing works using a lane closure Monday to Thursday between 9pm to 5am.

-Mill End Road, High Wycombe (Thursday 19 October to Monday 23 October)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Road lining refreshing works using stop and go traffic management Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Drainage works