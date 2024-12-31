Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National Highways has announced details of road closures across its network in Buckinghamshire over the next few weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, there are 17 road closures across the county with the majority in force overnight.

There are four ongoing works on the A43, with the first of these set to run daily between midday and 6am through until January 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of between 10 and 30 minutes are expected both north and southbound between the Barley and Oxford Road roundabout, with a carriageway closure in place due to resurfacing work.

National Highways has announced details of roadworks taking place across Buckinghamshire in the New Year, with the majority scheduled for overnight

On the A43 between 8pm and 6am through to March 29, delays of under 10 minutes are expected in both directions between Towcester and Brackley, with carriageway, layby and lane closures in place for maintenance work.

Also on the A43 between 8pm and 6am through to January 31, delays of 10 to 30 minutes are expected in both directions between the Barley Mow roundabout and Towcester.

This is for junction improvements with lay-by and carriageway closures in place, plus narrow lanes and speed and cycling restrictions will be in force during the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, on the A43 between 2pm and 6am through until March 2, delays of 10 to 30 minutes are expected in both directions between the Barley Mow and Towcester roundabouts.

This is also for junction improvements with carriageway, slip road and lane closures in place, plus contraflow and layby closures will be in force.

The following overnight closures are all taking place next month, with five on the A404.

From 9pm on January 2 until 5am the following morning, the slip road at Marlow, in the northbound direction, will be closed for maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then from 8pm on January 6 until 6am the following morning, slight delays are expected on the A404 at Handy Cross, where it meets the M40 at junction four, due to lane closures for barrier repairs.

Then from 9.30pm on January 8 through to 6am on January 10, in the northbound direction between Marlow and the M40 junction four, slip road and lane closures will be in place for maintenance work.

Finally, on the A404, between 8pm on January 13 and 4am the following morning, there will be lane and slip road closures in both directions for road sweeping and litter picking.

Four sets of roadworks are also taking place on the A40, with the first of these from 10pm on January 2 until 5am the following morning, and expected to cause delays of 10 to 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is taking place westbound between the Swakeleys and Denham junctions, with a carriageway closure in place for maintenance works.

Then from 11pm on January 3 until 5am the following morning, work is taking place eastbound between Denham and Swakeleys, with carriageway and lane closures in place for maintenance works.

Also on the A40 from 10pm on January 6 through to 5.30am on January 11, work is taking place westbound between Swakeleys and Denham, with lane and carriageway closures in place for drainage work.

Finally, on the A40 from 11.15pm on January 11 through to 5.30am on January 13, slight delays are expected on the A40/M40 northbound between junctions one and two, with lane and carriageway closures in place for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two sets of works are scheduled on the M25, with the first from 10pm on January 6 until 5.30am on January 10.

Lane closures are expected anticlockwise between junctions 16 and 17, for weather station scheme works.

Further delays are expected to impact the same stretch of the motorway between 11pm on January 10 and 5am the following morning, with lane closures set to be in place for urgent safety fence repairs.

Finally, two sets of works are scheduled on the M40, with the first from 10pm on January 6 until 6am the following morning, when lane closures will be in place between junctions 1a and two going southbound for maintenance works.

Then from 9pm on January 8 through to 6am the following morning, lane closures will be in place northbound between junctions four and six for maintenance works.