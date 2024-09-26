Train route closures confirmed in Aylesbury due to damage caused during downpour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Service closures have been confirmed on an Aylesbury rail line as engineers inspect the damage caused by the heavy rainfall recorded on Monday (23 September).

Today and tomorrow (26-27 September), engineers will be checking the track between Aylesbury and Amersham. Network Rail has confirmed the line between the two stations will be closed between 9.35am and 3.35pm whilst this is ongoing.

Rainfall which caused havoc with traffic throughout Buckinghamshire has also damaged the signalling between the two stations, Network Rail reported.

Network Rail and Chiltern Railways decided that shutting the train line between Aylesbury and Amersham during the day would cause the least disruption. The thinking behind the move is that trains can still be checked at the Aylesbury depot overnight and commuters heading into London will not face delays.

A Chiltern Railways train at London Marylebone station

Replacement buses will be in use between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham, and between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough.

On both days, the 09:16 Aylesbury Vale Parkway to London Marylebone will run five minutes earlier than advertised between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham.

Adam Checkley, infrastructure director for Network Rail, said: “I’m grateful for affected passengers’ patience while we carry out these essential emergency repairs to electrical signalling cables which have been damaged by flood water.

“We have worked closely with Chiltern Railways to minimise disruption as much as possible by avoiding the key commuting and school travel times. I know some passengers will be disrupted and I am sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Over a month’s worth of rain was seen on Tuesday 24 September and two months’ worth across Sunday 22-23 September. The rail providers are advising passengers to check times before departing with more rainfall forecasted. Travel information can be checked on the National rail website here.

Tony Baxter, operations director at Chiltern Railways, said: “I'd like to thank customers for their patience as Network Rail carry out crucial works to fix a cable fault near Aylesbury this Thursday and Friday. The works are vital to ensure continued safe and reliable journeys for customers travelling in the area following the severe weather we have experienced this week.

“I understand that a closure of this length at short notice will be inconvenient for our customers. My advice is to please check your journeys before you travel as journey planners have now been updated.”