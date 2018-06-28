Traffic gridlock in Aylesbury this morning - because of one broken down car

Traffic was gridlocked across Aylesbury this morning (Thursday) because of a broken down vehicle on the A418 Oxford Road near the Coldharbour Way junction.

The broken down vehicle caused a knock-on effect across surrounding routes with commuters left frustrated at the fact that one broken down vehicle had caused so much chaos.

Bucks Herald reporter Neil Shefferd said: “I first realised there was a problem because traffic was heavier than normal on the A418 coming through Bierton.

“Traffic was crawling on all the routes that I could see - Gatehouse Road, Cambridge Street and Bicester Road but I am sure there were several other roads where this was the case.

“It took me about 40 minutes to get from Bierton to Rabans Lane.

“It is just frustrating that all of this is caused by one broken down car.”